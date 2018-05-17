Videos / News WATCH: Zanu PF will always rule Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa by New Zim TV 3 hrs ago | Views President Emmerson Mnangagwa addressing rally in Mutare. Watch More News Watch: Maereka Primary School uses $3 000 donation to drill borehole News WATCH: The Struggle Must Continue News WATCH: University of Zimbabwe 2017 Graduation Ceremony (Full edition) News WATCH: Strive Masiyiwa jokes about Mugabe ouster Comments Recommended 12 acre plot for sale prized to go, 12 acre plot for sale prized to go, 20 acre montgomery prized to go 20 acre montgomery prized to go For all your property buying and selling For all your property buying and selling 200m/2 servived cowdrypark just after luveve prized to go 200m/2 servived cowdrypark just after luveve prized to go Houses rooms or full, cottages, flats full/share, plots/farms to lease Houses rooms or full, cottages, flats full/share, plots/farms to lease Norton 12 acres plot with super structures Norton 12 acres plot with super structures 2acre burnside, good for market gardening as area is sitting on water, always wet. 2acre burnside, good for market gardening as area is sitting on water, always wet. Manningdale stands 1 acre Manningdale stands 1 acre