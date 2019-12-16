Videos / News

WATCH: Schools must stop with-holding Gr 7 results over unpaid fees, says Coventry

by Staff Reporter

GOVERNMENT has ordered schools to release results that they may be with-holding for learners who have not paid their full school fees and told schools to seek approval to increase fees from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. Speaking in Harare this Friday, the Acting Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Kirsty Coventry said with-holding of grade 7 results is affecting learners’ enrolment at secondary schools. The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Tumisang Thabela said schools need to seek approval from the government for them to increase fees and should not force parents or guardians to buy uniforms at schools.