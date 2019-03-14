Videos / News WATCH: Bulawayo's Derelict Industrial buildings now taken over by churches by Report Focus International 14 Mar 2019 at 06:29hrs | Views Bulawayo's Derelict Industrial buildings now taken over by churches Watch More News WATCH: Woman slaps hubby in public over cash News WATCH: Mnangagwa capitalises on Chamisa, Mugabe 'deal' News WATCH: Shoplifter caught in action in South Africa News Watch: Grace Mugabe showing off her dairy company Comments Recommended Granitside warehouse Granitside warehouse Old burnside infill stand with a double storey slab and approved plan Old burnside infill stand with a double storey slab and approved plan 125acres with a dam and paddocks for sale 125acres with a dam and paddocks for sale Restaurant for sale Restaurant for sale 92.7acres for sale in fortrixon withtitle deeds 92.7acres for sale in fortrixon withtitle deeds New toyota land cruiser lx92, diesel New toyota land cruiser lx92, diesel Cowdray park 4rmd $14 000 Cowdray park 4rmd $14 000 Hillside 3beds $100 000 Hillside 3beds $100 000