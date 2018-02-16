Latest News Editor's Choice


Videos / News

WATCH: Gukurahundi - When bones were discovered & Mugabe refused to apologise

by Bulture
14 hrs ago | Views
Today is Mugabe's Birthday and this footage Mugabe refusing to apologize for his part in the killings. He feels justified for it.

Watch More

News

LISTEN: Makorokoto - The Four Brothers

News

Mugabe heckled during State of the Nation address

News

WATCH: Mvurwi youth high on drugs

News

WATCH: 'I am the happiest African on Earth,' says Chiyangwa

Comments

Recommended

Mushrooms for sale

Slimming belts on sale

Mini stereo system on sale

4 roomed house on sale

Funcargo on sale

Rolex watched on sale

Leather belts on sale

Golf5 on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Featured Videos

WATCH: Gukurahundi - When bones were discovered & Mugabe refused to apologise

WATCH: Khupe fingers Chamisa after attempt on her life at funeral

WATCH: A young Morgan Tsvangirai (1992)

WATCH: Heavy rains pound Bulawayo

WATCH: Nelson Chamisa addresses MDC supporters 18 February 2018

WATCH: Peter Zwide coronation in Bulawayo

WATCH: MDC T Acting President Nelson Chamisa addressing mourners at the MDC Headquarters

WATCH: Arrival Of Tsvangirai's Body In Zimbabwe & Nelson Chamisa Speaks

WATCH: Tsvangirai's mother bans Chamisa, Elizabeth from funeral

WATCH: Thokozani Khupe Explains That She Is The Legitimate President

WATCH: Polish Man Goes Bananas For Zimbabwe

When Mugabe started messing up Zimbabwe

WATCH: Tsvangirai the glue that held MDC together

WATCH: Tsvangirai only person who could have freed Zimbabwe, says mourner

WATCH: Wish God could resurrect Tsvangirai, says supporter

WATCH: Chinotimba goes to Dubai

WATCH: President Mnangagwa dances to Kutonga Kwaro

WATCH: VP Chiwenga plants a tree at Siyalima Farm

WATCH: Mnangagwa brags about Supa Mandiwanzira

WATCH: Mnangagwa planting fish at Siyalima farm

WATCH: Mnangagwa says G40 is meeting in Cape Town South Africa

WATCH: Zanu-PF has no vision, says Chamisa

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo blasts Mnangagwa during SABC interview

WATCH: Corrupt VID officials urged to resign immediately

WATCH: Mnangagwa says no immunity for Grace Mugabe

WATCH: Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for Gukurahundi

WATCH: An Insight, An Idea with Emmerson Mnangagwa in Davos

WATCH: Mnangagwa says Grace Mugabe misunderstood him

Graham Williamson speaks on the concept of self-determination

WATCH: Senior citizen plays guitar (Zimbabwe)
Most Popular In 7 Days