Latest News Editor's Choice


Videos / News

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo blasts Mnangagwa during SABC interview

by Staff Reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Self exiled former Zanu-PF spin doctor Jonathan Moyo talk to SABC about military coup

Watch More

News

WATCH: Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa faces challenge

News

WATCH: Mnangagwa come closer, and we congratulate you!

News

WATCH: Mvurwi youth high on drugs

News

LISTEN: 'Zanu PF will not tolerate any nonsense' - Mugabe warns Mawarire

Comments

Recommended

For sale is honda fit

1000litre water tank on sale

Full body swim suits on sale

Vw lt 35

Call at water front for rafting,braai etc

On sale are potatoes

Cowdray park 6roomed

Interior designers available


Subscribe

Email:
Featured Videos

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo interview

WATCH: Corrupt VID officials urged to resign immediately

WATCH: Mnangagwa says no immunity for Grace Mugabe

WATCH: Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for Gukurahundi

WATCH: An Insight, An Idea with Emmerson Mnangagwa in Davos

WATCH: Mnangagwa says Grace Mugabe misunderstood him

Graham Williamson speaks on the concept of self-determination

WATCH: Senior citizen plays guitar (Zimbabwe)

WATCH: We're going to 'help' Mnangagwa govt with ideas - Chamisa

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa's hands are dripping blood of our relatives,' says angry woman

WATCH: MRP activists sing and protest within the court corridors

WATCH: Gukurahundi demonstrations at Tredgold (02 Jan 2018)

WATCH: Mnangagwa did not start coup this year (2017) but in 2008 - Welshman Ncube

WATCH: Centenary-Mazowe highway head-on collision accident

WATCH: 'Man found with mysterious cobra'

WATCH: Mnangagwa arriving at Church on Christmas eve

WATCH: Zimbabwe is beacon on combating HIV/AIDS, says Dr Parirenyatwa

WATCH: Gukurahundi - Sleeping With the Enemy (Ep.1) Carl Joshua Ncube

WATCH: No one will ever know who you vote for, says Obert Gutu (MDC-T)

WATCH: Mnangagwa running a coup govt - MDC-T

WATCH: MP's Christmas Dinner, Mliswa assists staff at Pakare Paye with catering

WATCH: Macheso live at club Vegas in Harare family show on Sunday

WATCH: Mnangagwa on humility, honesty and patriotism

WATCH: Peter Godwin speaks on Gukurahundi massacres

WATCH: UZ students analyse Grace and Mugabe 37yr rule

WATCH: Grace Mugabe Challenge

WATCH: Zimbabwe soldiers caught on CCTV beating up people at a food outlet

WATCH: Kasukuwere, Jonathan Moyo walked on foot through game parks escaping military

WATCH: Strive Masiyiwa jokes about Mugabe ouster

WATCH: Zim Comedian Explain how Mugabe 'Resigned'
Most Popular In 7 Days