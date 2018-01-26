Videos / News WATCH: Jonathan Moyo blasts Mnangagwa during SABC interview by Staff Reporter 6 hrs ago | Views Self exiled former Zanu-PF spin doctor Jonathan Moyo talk to SABC about military coup Watch More News WATCH: Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa faces challenge News WATCH: Mnangagwa come closer, and we congratulate you! News WATCH: Mvurwi youth high on drugs News LISTEN: 'Zanu PF will not tolerate any nonsense' - Mugabe warns Mawarire Comments Recommended For sale is honda fit For sale is honda fit 1000litre water tank on sale 1000litre water tank on sale Full body swim suits on sale Full body swim suits on sale Vw lt 35 Vw lt 35 Call at water front for rafting,braai etc Call at water front for rafting,braai etc On sale are potatoes On sale are potatoes Cowdray park 6roomed Cowdray park 6roomed Interior designers available Interior designers available