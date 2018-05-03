Videos / News WATCH: Zanu-PF supporters burn ballot papers by Simbarashe Sithole 03 May 2018 at 07:31hrs | Views Mazowe West - Watch the moment some Zanu-PF supporters opposed to Kazembe Kazembe burned ballot papers during the party's primary elections. Watch More News WATCH: Kadoma floods, woman canoes in plastic bathtub News WATCH: Shona News with Brett Muvet - 'masimba aPresident' News Watch: Muslim man killed for 'eating beef' News WATCH: 'Mugabe not father to Grace's children,' says Harare woman Comments Recommended Keyboard on sale Keyboard on sale Cattle breeding investment Cattle breeding investment Serlbornpark house for sale Serlbornpark house for sale Plan designers available Plan designers available House to rent House to rent Extra lessons on offerb Extra lessons on offerb Alumnium work on offer Alumnium work on offer Closure on sale Closure on sale