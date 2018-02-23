Videos / News WATCH: Nust students demo by Staff Reporter 14 hrs ago | Views Nust Students block the road forcing Greyhound Bus to make a u-turn. Watch More News WATCH: Morning News update News WATCH: Mawarire urges Mnangagwa to grant all political prisoners immunity News Watch: Thamsanqa Zhou on France's Plan to strip militants of citizenship News WATCH: White foreign tourist fights with Zimbabwean police at roadblocks Comments Recommended Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo Smartphones Smartphones Led screens ( big screens ) for hire Led screens ( big screens ) for hire Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi Laptops Laptops Smart phones, best deals Smart phones, best deals Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop Quinnington house Quinnington house