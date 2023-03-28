Latest News Editor's Choice


Videos / Documentary

Al Jazeera Money Laundering Exposé: Episode 2 - Smoke & Mirrors

by Staff Reporter
11 mins ago | Views
South Africa's most notorious money launderer is known as Mo Dollars. He cleans millions of dollars from the sale of illicit cigarettes through gold. Confidential documents expose an intricate web of shelf companies and fake invoices that hide a multi-million-dollar operation in plain sight.

When the Gold Mafia's money laundering business outgrows its existing infrastructure, it takes over banks and government departments. Ledgers reveal the names of bank, immigration, and customs officers, and a central bank governor - all recipients of the mafia's generous bribes.

Undercover reporters strike a deal with a competing mafia, one that's close to the Zimbabwean government. It promises to launder $1.2 billion of dirty cash and guarantees access to executive power.

Gold Mafia, a four-part series by Al Jazeera's Investigative Unit looks at how society's obsession with gold underwrites a global shadow economy. The undercover team infiltrates the rival gangs that turn dirty cash into gold, which is then sold around the world. Through exclusive interviews with whistleblowers from within the criminal syndicates, investigators obtain the blueprints of the money laundering operations that service southern Africa's economic and political elite. And the investigation leads to the highest offices of state.

Featured Videos

Al Jazeera Money Laundering Exposé: Episode 2 - Smoke & Mirrors

WATCH: Zanu-PF's Dexter Nduna begging for votes

WATCH: Zimbabwe Land Reform, Where are we now? State of The Nation with Oscar Mataruka

WATCH: Mugabe - liberator's legacy lives on

WATCH: How laws on presidential benefits are passed in Zimbabwe

WATCH: Some countries benefit from chaos in Zimbabwe

Car washer warns Zimbabwe youths to stay away from drugs

WATCH: Reaction to banning of a 'Zimbabwe We Want Campaign' prayer meeting: Peter Mutasa

WATCH: Highlanders fans sing 'Mugabe's corpse suffering in the fridge'

WATCH: 'You must love your ZimDollar'- Prof Mthuli Ncube

WATCH: The Hidden Lives Of 'Housegirls' - Full BBC documentary

WATCH: Zim EFF supports EFF 2019 Elections

WATCH: Zimbabwean White Farmers Get Farm Compensation

WATCH: Bulawayo's Derelict Industrial buildings now taken over by churches

WATCH: Mafume addresses the media after the recent MDC fire

WATCH: Zimbabweans in SA picket outside commissioner's office

WATCH: Glow Petroleum filling station in Mutare up in flames

WATCH: Arrival of the body of the heroine Thokozile Mathuthu at Hwange colliery stadium

WATCH: Mnangagwa arrives for Zanu-PF Bindura rally

WATCH: White City Bombing - How Mnangagwa ran!

WATCH: Chamisa tsaaahhh!!! - Chiyangwa

Mukupe's very bad week & which party has best solution to solve Zimbabwe's Cash Crisis - POV with Zororo Makamba

WATCH: Chamisa addresses Gwanda Rally in Ndebele

WATCH: Dear Nelson Chamisa - Closer Look #TLF with Acie Lumumba

WATCH: Zanu PF will always rule Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa

WATCH: Gunshots, cheating allegations, disappearing ballots : ZANU-PF Primaries | POV/ Zororo Makamba

WATCH: Zanu-PF vote buying caught on camera

WATCH: Chamisa arrives at National Sports Stadium for 38th Independence Day celebration - 2018

WATCH: Mugabe speaks out for the first time, Full video

WATCH: Tsvangirai's mother bans Chamisa, Elizabeth from funeral
Most Popular In 7 Days