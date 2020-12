Videos / News

WATCH: A woman and two children drown in the Limpopo river

by Newzroom Afrika

A woman and two children have drowned in the Limpopo river while attempting to cross from Zimbabwe to South Africa. Undocumented Zimbabweans cross the usually dry river seeking greener pastures in South Africa, but the recent rains have made this a life threatening trip. Newzroom Afrika's Hitekani Magwedze filed this report.