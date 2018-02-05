Videos / News

WATCH: Mnangagwa says G40 is meeting in Cape Town South Africa

by Simbarashe Sithole

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has claimed that some members of the Generation 40 (G40) cabal are coalescing in Cape Town South Africa to form a new party, New Patriotic Front, with the support of People's Rainbow Coalition (PRC) presidential candidature Dr Joice Mujuru.



Addressing ZANU PF supporters in Guruve South constituency, Siyalima farm, today on his first rally Mnangagwa said G40 is planning to topple him but will not succeed because Mash-Central is the back bone of ZANUPF.



"The G40 is meeting today in Cape Town planning to topple ZANUPF the likes of Kasukuwere, Jonathan and Mai Mujuru being sponsored by an American organisation called Democratic institutions, down with them,!" thundered Mnangagwa.



Meanwhile, Mnangagwa denounced the youth interface rallies that were being conducted by the Mugabe regime saying they were from a piece of hell as they were marred by hatred and insults.



He also boasted of half a million voters who have registered in the province and judged from previous experience where ZANU PF won from ward level to presidium.



However, the president applauded Kazembe Kazembe call to start with Mash-Central on his rallies as the harmonised election draw near.



"I want to thank the chairman of the province Kazembe Kazembe who implored me to start with Mash Central on our congress, today is my first rally and l am happy to meet you," he said.



"Election is just around the corner in July and the latest date of elections is 22 July l will decide on which date since you gave me the powers according to the constitution."



After his address Mnangagwa left for Shamva where he was set to meet Mudzidzi Wimbo and another crowd as his campaign kick start.