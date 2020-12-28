Videos / News WATCH: Truck driver drives into flooded river by Staff Reporter 1 hr ago | Views The moment a truck driver drives into a flooded river Watch More News WATCH: Chamisa addressing Mvurwi Rally - 01 July 2018 (pt1) News WATCH: Bulawayo #Shutdown News WATCH: VP Chiwenga struggles with mineral name News WATCH: Zimbabwe election court challenge begins Comments Recommended Cisco ccna training - january intake Cisco ccna training - january intake 600m2 residential infill stand located at mahatshula north byo 600m2 residential infill stand located at mahatshula north byo Ict courses - january intake Ict courses - january intake 4600m2 residential infill stand with 3 roomed cottage located at queen's dale 4600m2 residential infill stand with 3 roomed cottage located at queen's dale Cisco, microsoft, aws, linux ict courses Cisco, microsoft, aws, linux ict courses 4 bedroomed house at figtree 4 bedroomed house at figtree Hurry and catch our january shipment from uk to zimbabwe Hurry and catch our january shipment from uk to zimbabwe 4000m2 residential stand at woolsgrove low density areas 4000m2 residential stand at woolsgrove low density areas