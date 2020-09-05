Videos / News WATCH: Zimbabwe farm invasion during Covid-19 lockdown by Staff Reporter 37 secs ago | Views An attempted farm invasion during Covid-19 lockdown Watch More News WATCH: Nigel Farage on Mugabe News WATCH: Heavy rains pound Bulawayo News WATCH: Kadoma floods, woman canoes in plastic bathtub News WATCH: Situation in Zimbabwe forces commuters to ride on bus roofs Comments Recommended 200m2 residential infill stand located at cowdrypark byo 200m2 residential infill stand located at cowdrypark byo 300m2 infill stand for sale nkulumane bullet shops area 300m2 infill stand for sale nkulumane bullet shops area 4bedroomed house is for sale at cowdry 4bedroomed house is for sale at cowdry Burnside 5000sqmtrs stand with a neat 2beds cottage Burnside 5000sqmtrs stand with a neat 2beds cottage We have good tenants for your house We have good tenants for your house Entumbane 4 roomed house for sale Entumbane 4 roomed house for sale 6roomed house in spitz kop north fenced and gated 6roomed house in spitz kop north fenced and gated Killarney 1acre stand with title deeds Killarney 1acre stand with title deeds