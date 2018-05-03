Videos / News WATCH: Zanu-PF supporters threaten to vote for opposition by Simbarashe Sithole 03 May 2018 at 11:05hrs | Views Zanu-PF supporters in Harare on Wednesday protested outside the party's HQ threatening to vote for opposition Watch More News Watch: Thokozani Khupe says NO to Bond Note News WATCH: Masked 'cop' warns people to stay indoors during 2nd #ShutDownZimbabwe2016 News WATCH: Touts in scuffle with traffic cop News WATCH: Jonathan Moyo blasts Mnangagwa during SABC interview Comments Recommended Keyboard on sale Keyboard on sale Cattle breeding investment Cattle breeding investment Serlbornpark house for sale Serlbornpark house for sale Plan designers available Plan designers available House to rent House to rent Extra lessons on offerb Extra lessons on offerb Alumnium work on offer Alumnium work on offer Closure on sale Closure on sale