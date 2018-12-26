Latest News Editor's Choice


Videos / News

WATCH: Chiwenga fidgets during press conference

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Fidgety VP General Chiwenga We Have Enough Drugs, Doctors Claims Are False & Strike Illegal

Subscribe

Email:
Featured Videos

WATCH: Chiwenga fidgets during press conference

WATCH: Qoki Zindlovukazi Feeding the Homeless in Bulawayo on Christmas day

WATCH: Ndebele King arrives in Bulawayo from Johannesburg

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

WATCH: Speeding driver brags while doing over 190km/hr on Zimbabwe road

WATCH: Banolila remix (2018) by Khuxxman

WATCH: Bulawayo farmers duped, sold fake chicks

WATCH: Prof Mthuli Ncube interview on 2019 National Budget

WATCH: MDC Demonstration 29 November at Africa Unity Square

LISTEN: Winky D - KaSong Kejecha

WATCH: Linda Masarira attacked by MDC Alliance supporters on 1 August

WATCH: 'There were snipers planted around Harare on 1 August,' says Obert Mpofu

WATCH: Chamisa testimony at Motlanthe Commission

WATCH: Tendai Biti Testifies at Commission of Inquiry

WATCH: MDC MPs VS Police in Parliament

WATCH: Mind blowing facts about Ginimbi

WATCH: Only Mnangagwa can deploy military to assist police

WATCH: Goods train derails in Beitbridge Zimbabwe

WATCH: Lumumba Exposes RBZ corruption

LISTEN: Mnangagwa poem

WATCH: Mthuli is a fraud, says Biti

WATCH: Zimbabwe economic situation from bad to worse

WATCH: Zimbabwe on brink of economic collapse

WATCH: SA ready to help Zimbabwe

WATCH: Zimbabwe runs out of fuel

WATCH: Mnangagwa addresses Zimbabwe Investor Forum in New York City

WATCH: Mnangagwa says govt will comply with massacre report (CNN Interview)

WATCH: Interview with ex-Gukurahundi soldier

WATCH: MDC supporters call Mnangagwa a thief

WATCH: MDC Alliance legislators walk out of PArly during Mnangagwa's State of Nation Address
Most Popular In 7 Days