Videos / News WATCH: Chamisa's address at the May Day Celebrations 2018 by Staff Reporter 03 May 2018 at 12:36hrs | Views MDC-T President Nelson Chamisa addresses workers at the Workers Day celebrations in Dzivarasekwa, Harare Watch More News WATCH: Chamisa arrives at National Sports Stadium for 38th Independence Day celebration - 2018 News WATCH: 'Silvanos Mudzova Being Greatful to the Support He got from Diaspora' on YouTube News WATCH: Zimbabwe soldiers caught on CCTV beating up people at a food outlet News WATCH: The Road to ECONOMIC PROSPERITY - Acie Lumumba