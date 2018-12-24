Latest News Editor's Choice


Videos / News

WATCH: Qoki Zindlovukazi Feeding the Homeless in Bulawayo on Christmas day

by STaff Repotrter
3 hrs ago | Views
Being homeless comes with a lot deprivations and tells a horrendous story at this time of the year. This is the time when families and friends come together to share food and presents and be merry. If you are homeless you are on your own, just seeing Christmas decorations in shops and wishing you had a home to decorate and family to be with. This year, as many families face a bleak Christmas due to the prevailing Economic problems, some of the homeless people in Bulawayo are with contented tummies, courtesy of Qoki ZiNdlovukazi and other donors who offered them food items. I will not forget to mention the volunteer ladies who offered to cook for them. Well done to Qoki for bringing huge smiles to this forgotten and hidden community of Bulawayo.

We hope Sithule Tshuma and Qoki ZiNdlovukazi will continue with what is certainly becoming a tradition of giving in the City of Bulawayo, Matabeleland and Midlands. Last year's Christmas saw Qoki ZiNdlovukazi donating toys to Children’s hospital and different items to Maternity and Post Natal wards at Mpilo Hospital. The initial significant Qoki ZiNdlovukazi donations were it's blankets to 15 hospitals District Hospitals including Sipepa Clinic in Tsholotsho when the area was hit by floods. Recently Qoki donated to Thorngrove during Cholera days. Indeed, this is a sign unwavering support to the community that should be emulated, nursed and encouraged.

Merry Christmas and let’s remember to give to those who are less fortunate and in need.

www.qokizindlovukazi.org

Subscribe

Email:
Featured Videos

WATCH: Qoki Zindlovukazi Feeding the Homeless in Bulawayo on Christmas day

WATCH: Ndebele King arrives in Bulawayo from Johannesburg

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

WATCH: Speeding driver brags while doing over 190km/hr on Zimbabwe road

WATCH: Banolila remix (2018) by Khuxxman

WATCH: Bulawayo farmers duped, sold fake chicks

WATCH: Prof Mthuli Ncube interview on 2019 National Budget

WATCH: MDC Demonstration 29 November at Africa Unity Square

LISTEN: Winky D - KaSong Kejecha

WATCH: Linda Masarira attacked by MDC Alliance supporters on 1 August

WATCH: 'There were snipers planted around Harare on 1 August,' says Obert Mpofu

WATCH: Chamisa testimony at Motlanthe Commission

WATCH: Tendai Biti Testifies at Commission of Inquiry

WATCH: MDC MPs VS Police in Parliament

WATCH: Mind blowing facts about Ginimbi

WATCH: Only Mnangagwa can deploy military to assist police

WATCH: Goods train derails in Beitbridge Zimbabwe

WATCH: Lumumba Exposes RBZ corruption

LISTEN: Mnangagwa poem

WATCH: Mthuli is a fraud, says Biti

WATCH: Zimbabwe economic situation from bad to worse

WATCH: Zimbabwe on brink of economic collapse

WATCH: SA ready to help Zimbabwe

WATCH: Zimbabwe runs out of fuel

WATCH: Mnangagwa addresses Zimbabwe Investor Forum in New York City

WATCH: Mnangagwa says govt will comply with massacre report (CNN Interview)

WATCH: Interview with ex-Gukurahundi soldier

WATCH: MDC supporters call Mnangagwa a thief

WATCH: MDC Alliance legislators walk out of PArly during Mnangagwa's State of Nation Address

WATCH: We need to rebrand Africa - Akon
Most Popular In 7 Days