Videos / News

WATCH: WHO working closely with Zimbabwe to monitor coronavirus

by Staff Reporter

WORLD Health Organisation Zimbabwe Country Director, Dr. Alex Gasasira has said they are working closely with the Zimbabwean Government to monitor the situation in Zimbabwe following the declaration of the Coronavirus as an international health emergency by WHO this Thursday. "We are happy that the government of Zimbabwe has already instituted the measures that WHO recommended because as long as this outbreak continues every country is at risk of importing the virus or experiencing this outbreak," said Dr. Gasasira.