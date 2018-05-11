Latest News Editor's Choice


Videos / News

WATCH: Kid rescued from car boot

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
"Zviri kunzi mwana akapinda baba wake hawana kuzviona imota yababa wemwana uyo" "apparently they were playing hide and seek with siblings"

Watch More

News

LISTEN: Mthwakazi at war over kingship

News

WATCH: 'I am created as president' says Mugabe

News

Watch: Police trying to silence protestors in Harare #Tajamuka

News

WATCH: Touts in scuffle with traffic cop

Comments

Recommended

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

43 hectors of land in nkulumane for sale

Solar charge controller for sale

Housing consultant's available

0.25kw speck swimming pool pump new

A neat 3 bedroomed house

Flat to rent

Mahatshula stand forsale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Featured Videos

WATCH: Kid rescued from car boot

WATCH: Fatal accident at tollgate

WATCH: Zimbabwean soldiers enjoying themselves

WATCH: How Mugabe's nephew looted govt monies

WATCH: Moment 'cowboy' stopped armed robbery

WATCH: Man arrested for 'killing' wife

WATCH: Sarah Mahoka accidentally chants Zanu-PF at NPF rally

WATCH: Woman does the MDC-T kick

WATCH: Gunshots, cheating allegations, disappearing ballots : ZANU-PF Primaries | POV/ Zororo Makamba

WATCH: 'Uchadyiwa wakatemba saMutsvangwa', Nkosilathi Emmanuel Moyo,Sr

WATCH: Chamisa's address at the May Day Celebrations 2018

WATCH: Zanu-PF supporters threaten to vote for opposition

WATCH: Zanu-PF supporters burn ballot papers

WATCH: ZANU-PF Primaries & Chamisa, Khupe Fued Over MDC-T Name & Logo | Point of View with Zororo Makamba

WATCH: Mnangagwa's son accused of corruption

WATCH: UZ MDC endorses Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda

WATCH: Zanu-PF vote buying caught on camera

WATCH: Chamisa vs Mnangagwa

WATCH: Man cries for Mugabe to return

WATCH: Coltart addresses fired nurses

WATCH: Supa Mandiwanzira poster removed from Govt property

WATCH: Bushiri's Prophecy Gone Wrong, man breaks character and fails to act according to prophecy agreement

WATCH: Chamisa arrives at National Sports Stadium for 38th Independence Day celebration - 2018

WATCH: Mnangagwa's independence message to the diaspora

WATCH: Malema's speech at Mama Winnie's funeral a source of inspiration

WATCH: Full Interview with Chief Ndiweni Regarding The Ndebele King/Monarch Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo

LISTEN: Charamba explains why Mnangagwa's son was in China

WATCH: The phenomenal mindset of Africa's future leaders - Nkosana Mafico

WATCH: Heath Streak reacts to being called a racist

WATCH: White guitarist plays Sungura music
Most Popular In 7 Days