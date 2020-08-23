Videos / News

No economic crisis, Zimbabwe at its most stable in more than a decade - Guvamatanga

by ZBC

Zimbabwe Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga gives a robust outline of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s record on the economy. He dismisses claims of a crisis, insisting that the economy is at its most stable in ten years. He says government finances are sound with the budget in a surplus position despite devastating shocks such as the Covid-19 pandemic, and before that Cyclone Idai, Sanctions and absence of multilateral support.