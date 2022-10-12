News / National
Teacher arrested for bashing journalist
Guruve-based teacher Keith Rupende has been arrested for assaulting freelance journalist Simbarashe Sithole over a published story.
According to police Rupende was arrested this morning and fined $2000 for assaulting Sithole.
"We have arrested Rupende this morning and fined him $2000 at station level since Sithole was not injured after the attack," the police said.
Allegations are that on September 17 Sithole entered a local bar in Guruve and met Rupende who was bitter after Sithole was escorted by his Education Inspectors at a hospital where he was admitted after being attacked by suspected assailants in March 2018.
Rupende who was being looked after by his wife at the hospital and the wife being a prison officer were not happy with Sithole's visit.
The wife created a scene and confiscated Sithole's camera.
The journalist went on to write the story which was published by Bulawayo24.com.
Rupende held a grudge for four years and eventually attacked Sithole who filed a report under RRB number 5182900.
Sithole is well-known for investigative journalism and for unearthing serious corruption cases by politicians.
Source - Byo24News