Zimbabwe govt mobilises for timely grain payments

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government is mobilising resources to ensure prompt payment for up to 150 000 metric tonnes of grain and oilseed deliveries following an improved 2024/25 agricultural season, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere has announced.Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing, Muswere said deliveries to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) were steadily increasing, a development attributed to favourable seasonal conditions and strategic farming inputs support."Resources are being mobilised to ensure timely payment for the anticipated deliveries of 120 000 to 150 000 metric tonnes," said Muswere. He noted that as of June 5, the Strategic Grain Reserve held 80 208 metric tonnes, while private sector maize stocks stood at 48 293 metric tonnes.The minister also confirmed the commencement of the 2025 cotton marketing season on June 9. Farmers will receive payments based on a 70:30 split between United States dollars and the local ZiG currency. The minimum prices for seed cotton are pegged at US$0,41/kg for Grade A, US$0,37/kg for Grade B, US$0,34/kg for Grade C, and US$0,30/kg for Grade D."This season's cotton sales are projected to reach 61 000 metric tonnes, significantly up from the 13 600 metric tonnes recorded last season," Muswere said.To support the surge in cotton production and ensure efficient marketing, a total of 697 buying points have been set up nationwide - 221 permanent and 476 mobile units. The government has introduced strict guidelines to protect farmers, stipulating that no cotton bales will be transported from buying points unless farmers have received full payment.Turning to the tobacco sector, Muswere reported that over 272,7 million kilogrammes of tobacco worth US$917,6 million had already been sold, marking a 41% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Daily sales are averaging 4,7 million kilogrammes, up from 2,8 million kilogrammes the previous year.Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) chairperson Patrick Devenish echoed the optimism, saying that the sector is on course to reach a record 300 million kilogrammes by the end of the week."With daily deliveries exceeding five million kilogrammes, simple projections indicate we should hit the 300 million kilogramme mark by this Friday," Devenish said.He attributed the sharp increase in deliveries to both improved production and tighter enforcement of regulations to curb side marketing. The TIMB has suspended operations of contractors who have already fulfilled their contracted volumes to safeguard the integrity of the system."We are also implementing a Biometric System to improve traceability and enhance compliance within the value chain. These measures are key to promoting sustainable production," said Devenish.For the 2025 winter cropping season, Muswere said government production targets remain at 600 000 tonnes of wheat from 120 000 hectares, 39 000 tonnes of barley from 6 500 hectares, and 236 000 tonnes of potatoes from 8 700 hectares.The developments point to a significant recovery and strengthening of Zimbabwe's agricultural sector, a key pillar in the country's economic transformation strategy.