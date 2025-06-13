Zimbabwe govt, banks seal deal to help farmers secure title deeds

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government has signed a landmark agreement with six banks to offer mortgage facilities that will enable farmers to acquire title deeds, access better financing, and advance agricultural development, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka has revealed.Speaking during a research symposium held in Harare yesterday to mark the 75th anniversary of Kutsaga Research Station, Dr Masuka described the initiative as a milestone achievement aimed at unlocking the full economic potential of land owned by farmers."Farmers can now go in and collateralise their land because the President has taken the unprecedented step to give title deeds to farmers," he said.President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently launched a national programme to issue title deeds to beneficiaries of the Land Reform Programme, granting them legal ownership and full economic rights over their land.Dr Masuka disclosed that over 5,000 farmers have already expressed interest in obtaining title deeds, reflecting high demand for land security. Participating banks in the programme include POSB, CBZ, AFC, FBC, ZB and another yet to be named, all of which will offer mortgage loans with repayment periods of up to 20 years."This is particularly important for tobacco farmers, as they will now be able to borrow for long-term investment using their land as collateral," he said.Zimbabwe is on track for a record-breaking tobacco season this year, with projected production of between 320 and 330 million kilogrammes. Dr Masuka attributed the success to consistent investments in agricultural research, which have resulted in the development of 70 high-yielding, disease-resistant tobacco varieties."The results we see today are because of continued research and development. We are exporting to over 60 countries thanks to this scientific progress," he said.The tobacco industry remains one of Zimbabwe's largest foreign currency earners, with an estimated annual value of US$1.75 billion. This figure benefits roughly 135,000 farmers, most of whom are smallholders earning over US$8,000 each. About 60 percent of these farmers are beneficiaries of the Land Reform Programme, further illustrating its impact on rural livelihoods.Dr Masuka highlighted the importance of innovative financing in the sector, noting that 93 percent of tobacco is grown under contract farming supported by banks and aligned with the Government's Tobacco Transformation Plan.However, he called for a review of the plan to increase value addition and local beneficiation. Currently, only 10 percent of the crop is processed locally, and the Government aims to raise this figure to at least 30 percent.In support of economic diversification, Dr Masuka said the Government is also investing in alternative uses of the tobacco plant, such as biochemicals and other industrial applications. He urged farmers to diversify their operations by integrating food crops and livestock production to enhance household income and food security.Zimbabwe National Farmers Union president Mrs Monica Chinamasa also welcomed the initiative, urging more awareness campaigns to ensure smallholder farmers take advantage of the mortgage facilities."This is a good move, but we need to create awareness among small-scale farmers that banks are ready to assist them," she said, noting that unresolved land boundary disputes could hinder some farmers from accessing title deeds.Kutsaga CEO Dr Frank Magama reported a strong rebound in tobacco production, projecting 280 million kilogrammes as of June 10. He credited the Government's strategic leadership and commitment to research for the sector's recovery.The partnership between Government and banks, supported by scientific research and a push for economic diversification, signals a new era of agricultural transformation in Zimbabwe. The initiative not only offers security of tenure for farmers but also lays the groundwork for a more resilient, sustainable, and profitable agricultural economy.