Zimbabwe govt pledges timely wheat payments

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government has vowed to pay all wheat farmers on time this season to secure grain supplies and help producers prepare for the next planting cycle.Lands and Agriculture Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said the move follows years of delayed or unfulfilled payments that disrupted farmers' operations. "Timely payments will ensure proper planning, competitive prices, and reduced reliance on imports," he said.Authorities have deployed harvesters from both public and private sectors to speed up collection, with over 120,000 hectares planted for the 2025 winter wheat season. Power and water for irrigation have been ring-fenced, and measures to control quelea birds are in place.Zimbabwe aims for a record 600,000-tonne harvest, exceeding the 360,000-tonne national requirement for the fourth consecutive year. The Grain Marketing Board is paying US$451.35 per tonne, supported by input schemes such as the Presidential Wheat Support Scheme, private contractors, and the NEAPS programme.Officials say the strategy will strengthen food security and cement self-sufficiency in wheat production.