All set for Matebeleland South Agricultural show

by Staff reporter
20 Aug 2025 at 12:22hrs | Views
The 67th edition of the Matebeleland South Agricultural Show is set to take place from September 4 to 6, with organisers expressing optimism about its potential to enhance business opportunities in the province.

Matebeleland South Agricultural Show chairperson Sheron Dewa said this year's event will run under the theme "Farm to Factory: Unlocking Industrial Growth", and will showcase agricultural developments across the province. "It is a provincial showcase where we expect our all-weather partners to come from all the districts in the province," Dewa said.

The show will host over 100 traditional farmers from both crop and livestock sectors, alongside breeders such as Chinhamo Breeders and Sifela Brahmans. Delegates from the Municipality of Makhado in South Africa are also expected, strengthening cross-border agricultural exchange.

Prominent businessman James Ross Goddard and Matebeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Albert Nguluvhe are scheduled to officially open the show. Goddard will also contribute to the construction of a farmers' hall, which aims to accommodate farm produce and is expected to be fully operational next year. Dewa explained that the hall addresses a growing need, as crop farmers have faced challenges storing produce during previous shows.

Gwanda mayor Thulani Moyo highlighted the broader benefits of the event for the town, noting that it will support ease of doing business. "Most service providers are here; those applying for passports, identity cards, birth certificates, and cattle branding instruments are now able to access these services efficiently," he said.

The mayor added that the inclusion of Makhado, a twin city, will foster mutual benefits in agriculture, mining, and tourism, boosting both economic and social development for residents. Moyo also noted that the show comes at a time when Gwanda has been ranked 10th out of 92 municipalities in a national best practices assessment, and will provide an opportunity to present the city's master plan to prospective investors.

The annual agricultural show continues to be a critical platform for promoting innovation, business opportunities, and regional cooperation in Matebeleland South.

Source - Southern Eye

