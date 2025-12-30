Cops arrest duo at roadblock over stolen Toyota Hilux

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Police have arrested two men at a festive‑season roadblock along the Harare–Masvingo Road after discovering they were transporting a stolen Toyota Hilux Raider.The arrest was confirmed via the Zimbabwe Republic Police's X account. Officers deployed at the 103‑kilometre peg in Featherstone intercepted the vehicle on 29 December.The suspects, Lucky Dube (39) and Tapiwa Dube (45), were travelling with the Hilux, which was being towed by a wrecker from Beitbridge to Harare.According to police, preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle had been stolen in Pretoria, South Africa. It was allegedly fitted with fake vehicle and radio licences, while the number plates attached to it belonged to a different vehicle.The two men were taken into custody as investigations continue.