Record wheat harvest to push bread prices down

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is set to enjoy lower bread prices following a record-breaking wheat harvest of 640,000 tonnes, the largest in the country's history. The Government says the unprecedented yield will stabilise food prices, strengthen national food security, and position Zimbabwe as a potential regional wheat supplier for the first time.The Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) reported that 122,566 hectares of wheat were planted during this year's winter season, the highest since independence. Of this area, 122,107 hectares have been harvested, yielding an average of 5.2 tonnes per hectare. Only 208 hectares were lost, mainly due to veld fires.Zimbabwe requires 360,000 tonnes of wheat annually for local bread and flour production, meaning the current harvest has created a surplus capable of supplying neighbouring markets. Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri said the milestone reflects the ongoing transformation of the country's agricultural sector."Never in the country's history have we reached over 600,000 tonnes, but this year we are going to hit over 640,000 tonnes. With this abundance, wheat-based products - bread included - must now start to reduce in price," Prof Jiri said.Bread in Zimbabwe currently retails between US$1 and US$1.20 depending on type. Prof Jiri noted that the improved local supply, combined with falling global fertiliser prices, has lowered production costs for millers and bakers, paving the way for reduced prices for consumers.Champion Foods marketing manager Sheunopa Ruwanza welcomed the harvest, saying it would stabilise the wheat value chain and result in better-quality products and fairer pricing. Mega Market managing director Shiraan Ahmed added that the US$10 per tonne levy under Statutory Instrument 87 of 2025 applies only to maize imports, not wheat, which has reassured the industry and reinforced price stability.The bulk of this year's output came from Mashonaland West, Central, and East, which contributed 474,638 tonnes combined. Midlands produced 60,586 tonnes, Manicaland 53,349 tonnes, while Matebeleland North, South, and Masvingo posted steady harvests to push the national total past all previous records.The Government attributes the success of the Winter Wheat Programme — a public-private partnership — as well as expanded irrigation, mechanisation support, reliable power for pumping, and strong participation from smallholder farmers, for the historic yield. Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube recently highlighted that the initiative has secured national self-sufficiency and significantly reduced Zimbabwe's reliance on imported wheat.Chief agronomist and ARDA board chairman Ivan Craig noted that newly developed local wheat varieties are now matching or outperforming imported hard wheat, traditionally preferred by millers. He called for pricing incentives to encourage farmers to adopt these improved varieties, which would further enhance national wheat quality and reduce the need for imported wheat.With irrigation expansion continuing and smallholder farmers playing an increasing role, Zimbabwe is now positioned not only to maintain self-sufficiency but also to become a regional wheat powerhouse, supplying both the nation and neighbouring countries.