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CAB3 Queen uplifts Insiza North residents at Sweethome Agricultural Show

by Stephen Jakes
20 hrs ago | 305 Views
Sweethome Hall in Ward 13, Insiza North, came alive on Thursday as hundreds of residents gathered for a vibrant agricultural show held under the theme “Taking farming as a business – Lima Mali Lima”.


The event, organised by Ward 13 agronomists Letween Kwanigwari, Tinago Tony and Khumbula Nkala, brought together farmers, community leaders, agricultural specialists and political figures in a collective effort to promote farming as a viable commercial enterprise.

Special guests included Ward 23 shadow councillor Sikhanyisiwe Nkomo, popularly known as the “CAB3 Queen” and “The Host for ED”; Agritex livestock officer Sarah Disman; and Agritex crop specialist Mutizira Chinomukutu, who attended as Guest of Honour.

Also present were Zanu PF provincial executive member Sihle Moyo (née Mathe), spouse of Insiza North legislator Delani Moyo; Ward 13 councillor Previous Munangatire; village heads Pearson Mpofu of Sweethome, Bongani Masango of Pioneer Village 2, and Kenneth Ngwenya of Shangagwe B; Headman Young Ganda Hlabangani; and Ward Development Chairperson Oliver Masuku.

The highlight of the day came when Nkomo unveiled a series of empowerment initiatives aimed at strengthening livelihoods across Insiza North.

In a major boost for agricultural training, she pledged a US$800 motorbike to mushroom trainer Jacob Vaka Nyoni of Ward 20, who conducts inoculation and incubation training through the Khuluma Usenza Association at Lambamai Homestead. She immediately handed over US$400 and promised to deliver the balance by 24 June 2026. The motorbike is expected to enhance Nyoni’s mobility as he travels across the district conducting training programmes.

Women farmers in Ward 13 also received a new earth auger machine capable of drilling two holes simultaneously, a development expected to significantly improve their gardening project.

Councillor Munangatire was instructed to collect 20 bags of cement earmarked for repairing roads damaged by recent rains, while Pioneer Primary School head Sibonginkosi Nkomo was informed that a truckload of bricks for the school would be ready for collection by the end of July.

Residents praised Nkomo for consistently fulfilling her pledges and supporting community projects across Insiza North through self‑funded empowerment initiatives linked to her CAB3 community mobilisation campaigns.

Many described the programme as historic, saying Nkomo had become one of the first influential women in the district to deliver wide‑ranging practical assistance to residents in a single event.

Speaking on behalf of Insiza North legislator Delani Moyo, who was attending parliamentary business, provincial executive member Sihle Moyo (née Mathe) commended the empowerment drive.

“Our district is at its highest point of achievement because of your gesture of kindness. Well done, CAB3 Queen,” she said.

Residents also received technical training from agricultural experts including Panashe Taruvinga, an animal scientist from Farmers Choice Bulawayo; Obriel Chiurawa, a crop scientist from Intaba Trading Company Bulawayo; and David Ncube, an agronomist from Orgiert Manufacturers of Organic Fertilisers.

Delivering the keynote address, Guest of Honour Chinomukutu encouraged villagers to embrace farming as a commercial enterprise capable of transforming household incomes.

“With the right knowledge and inputs, farming can end poverty in every household,” he said.

The event ended with residents expressing optimism about applying the skills and support received to improve agricultural productivity and household incomes under the “Lima Mali Lima” vision.

Source - Byo24news
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