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GMAZ rallies behind Musarara as grain levy court battle intensifies

by Staff Reporter
12 Jun 2026 at 20:29hrs | 249 Views
The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has closed ranks around its national chairman, Dr Tafadzwa Musarara, insisting he enjoys the full backing of members as the organisation’s legal battle against grain import levies continues to generate debate.


The association’s intervention follows criticism directed at Musarara over GMAZ’s opposition to Statutory Instrument 87 of 2025, which introduced levies on imported grains and oilseeds as part of government efforts to support local agricultural production.

In a statement, GMAZ National Executive Committee spokesperson Adolf Chirimuuta dismissed suggestions that Musarara was pursuing a personal agenda, saying his actions reflected the collective position of the association.

“The Chairman of the Board, Dr Tafadzwa Musarara, has at all times acted on behalf of the Association’s membership and under a full mandate derived from extensive consultations conducted across the membership base,” Chirimuuta said.

“The position taken and actions undertaken by the Chairman reflect the collective views and resolutions of members nationwide. GMAZ solidly stands behind our Chairman.”

The statement comes amid growing scrutiny of GMAZ’s challenge to the levy regime, with critics questioning the association’s resistance to measures designed to promote local agricultural production and reduce dependence on imports.

However, GMAZ maintains that its concerns centre on the potential economic impact of the levies, which it argues could increase the cost of staple food products and place additional pressure on millers and stockfeed manufacturers.

The association has approached the High Court seeking to have SI 87 of 2025 set aside, arguing that the regulations are unconstitutional, unlawful and were introduced without adequate consultation with affected stakeholders. GMAZ further contends that some provisions of the statutory instrument exceed powers granted under the Agricultural Marketing Authority Act.

Government has defended the policy, arguing that the levies are necessary to strengthen domestic value chains, encourage local production and reduce reliance on imported grain and oilseed products.

The legal challenge recently suffered an early setback after the High Court ruled that the matter was not urgent, meaning the case will proceed through the ordinary court process.

With the matter now before the courts, GMAZ says it will refrain from commenting on the substance of the dispute.

“As the matter in question is currently before the courts, GMAZ considers it inappropriate to comment further at this stage. The Association respects the judicial process and will allow the courts to determine the issues before them without interference or prejudice,” Chirimuuta said.

The outcome of the case is expected to have significant implications for food prices, grain imports, local agricultural production and the broader relationship between government policy and industry stakeholders.

Source - Byo24news
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